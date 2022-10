Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of the most famous pairs in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Their on and off-screen chemistry has floored netizens. They are often seen spending quality time with one another in the Bigg Boss home. They are often seen supporting one another and always standing up for each other. The rumoured couple has often said that they both are only friends, but the latest promo dropped by Colors has left PriAnkit fans excited.

As seen in the promo, Priyanka told Ankit that if he thinks that she will stop talking to if they ever have a fight then it is wrong. She is thinking of being with him forever. Ankit also confessed that he is attached to her and that standing by her is the choice that he has decided to make. The promo has left Priyanka and Ankit's fans floored.

Check out PriAnkit's fan reactions on latest Bigg Boss 16 promo.

Confess kiya #PriyAnkit ne apne dil ki baat. Kya inki love story Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, le rahi hai ek naya mod? ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/13tOpUQvGH — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 18, 2022

One fan commented that they are the only genuine couple in the show. Few also said that they are the cutest couple and that Ankit Gupta is the king of Bigg Boss 16. This video came after a day post captain Shiv Thakare took the decision to separate Priyanka and Ankit during a task and Sajid was asked to take one of them as their room partner.