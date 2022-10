It's been barely two weeks inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and Shalin Bhanot has already been bitten by the love bug. In the recent episode, Shalin confessed his feelings towards Tina Datta, who also kind of reciprocated his feelings. While Tina had a wide smile on her as she called him a mad person, Shalin couldn't stop blushing while saying I Love You to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slams him on social media after his love confession for Tina Datta; netizens laud her

While fans are shipping Shalin and Tina's romance, their co-housemate has openly exposed the two by alleging that the two are forcing a love angle between them only as a medium to proceed in the game.

When Ankit was called by Bigg Boss in the confession room, he revealed that many of his housemates are doing things just for the sake of it. As Ankit says this, the promo shows Shalin planting a peck on Soundarya Sharma's cheeks, followed by the closeness between Shalin and Tina.

Viewers were mightly impressed by Ankit's bold revelation. They lauded him for having a good understanding of things that have been happening around him. Many people are now hoping that the truth should be spoken about the alleged fake love angle between Shalin and Tina.

Priyanka and Ankit are the smartest players. They won the task and BB gave them the power of changing rooms, their one decision changed the entire dynamics of the house. All groups got dispersed.

