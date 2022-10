Last night, Gautam Vig was the centre of attention. Bigg Boss 16's replacement host Karan Johar told him that Soundarya Sharma and his love story came across as fake and fraudulent. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also told him that he was not paying her enough attention, and she wanted some me-time with him. But the worse was Karan Johar saying that the couple take mikes to the bathrooms, which is a sign that their relationship is a fake one. Soundarya Sharma said that it is not fake, and Gautam Vig is quite genuine about her. The alleged couple also had a spat before that over what Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said. In the heat of the moment, Gautam Vig told Soundarya Sharma to not compare him to Ankit Gupta. This has left fans of Ankit Gupta fuming. Take a look at the tweets...

Who the hell are you GautamVig we dont even know you before #BB16 what super hit show you did to compare your self with a Successful Actor #AnkitGupta who got 3.1 Trp for his show #udaariyaan You are a flop Actor? Ankit is a Real ? you are nothing in front of Him#PriyAnkit https://t.co/ud748WNW83 — 11 DE MIRACALE OF ❤ WILL HAPPEN ? (@Hasula18) October 24, 2022

CONTINUE: he respects everyone, doesn't fake.... and the biggest thing he knows how to handle relationships that why ankit and priyanka still love and adore each other... not like you got divorced.. #AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit #bb16 #bigboss16 #gautamvig — Dhruv Gupta (@DGISFORLIFE) October 23, 2022

Bro one thing I want to say gautam so bad on face?. He said "who the fuk is ankit" like seriously bro ?. Ok let me tell you he is loyal, calm and composed, doest fight unnecessary with someone you are in so called love, doesn't question women, speaks truth doesn't manipulate — Dhruv Gupta (@DGISFORLIFE) October 23, 2022

#GautamVig : Who the fuck is #AnkitGupta ? Wo hai kya, uski koi comparison bhi hai mujhse. Bro !! Who the fuck you are ? Your BB introduction was "Hrithik Roshan" ka duplicate/doppelgänger. Love angle ?#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — VsAl (@Iam_vsAl) October 23, 2022

We can see that fans of Ankit Gupta are not impressed with what has been said. There are many who are trolling the Udaariyaan star for just being Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's companion on the show.