Bigg Boss 16 fan base is made up of a large chunk of Udaariyaan fans. Their prayers have been answered with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary coming on the show. The latter is shining and how. It looks like she is perfect Bigg Boss material. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is strong, fierce and has an opinion. She is not even bothered if people call her Jagat Mata. On the other hand, Ankit Gupta is rather quiet. Today, everyone has declared him a flop contestant. Even Salman Khan told the Udaariyaan duo that they need to stoke the fire that is needed for Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit Gupta's quiet attitude has now led to people comparing him with Simba Nagpal. While his patience is commendable, the qualities that Ankit Gupta has is not for Bigg Boss. This is how fans reacted after Ankit Gupta got blasted as a flop contestant on the show...

#AnkitGupta we know you are a rockstar!

People who are saying him as a flop contestant "pehle khud toh dikho bhai"?

Just open up a bit! And show them what you are!!!❤️❤️ — Ritika Gupta (@RitikaG28097214) October 8, 2022

Shalin: I'm not priyanka's ankit.

Like shalin you can't be even if you try so hard then also you can't be even 1% like Ankit.#BiggBoss #biggBoss16 #AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChaudhary — Sak? (@just__illusion_) October 8, 2022

Priyanka: Mein tereko samjha rahi hoon, baaki it's your life.

Ankit: Toh isme gussa hone ki baat hai? Tumne boldiya, meine sunliya. Aww so cute ?❤#PriyAnkit • #BiggBoss16#PriyankaChaharChoudhary • #AnkitGupta — ???? ????????? ??? (@Priyankit_ofc) October 8, 2022

also loved the way priyanka said jo tha wo mere man me tha tere liye tere man me toh kuch bhi nahi tha?❤️‍? she literally said me to tujhe haste hue dekh ke hi man bhar leti thi?#biggbos16 • #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — ׂׂૢ (@glaaamdamn) October 8, 2022

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary : Mein terko samjha rahi hoon, baaki main kuch nehi kar sakti hoon it's your life.?

Ankit:Toh ismein gussa hone ki baat hai? Tumne boldiya, meine sunliya ? #AnkitGupta is kinda impossible to argue with?#BB16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/ZcRtLlQcNx — Tamema (@Tamema_mehjabin) October 8, 2022

In the past, Ankit Gupta has done shows like Kundali Bhagya, Sadda Haq, Ishq Main Marjawan and others. But it was his performance as Fateh Singh Virk on Udaariyaan that made him a household name. In real life, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and he are great friends.