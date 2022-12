It looks like Bigg Boss 16 is finally going witness an elimination this week. During the nomination task, , and landed in the danger zone after being voted out by the housemates. Later, Ankit was saved by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary by sacrificing Rs 25 lakh from prize money. But it seems like Ankit has again faced the elimination process and this time, he has been shown the exit door by the housemates. Also Read - TRP Report Week 50: Anupamaa-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain unshaken; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai needs booster

According to The Khabri, host gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show. During the process, Ankit received the most votes from the housemate and eventually he has been evicted. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan REACTS to Naatu Naatu from RRR getting shortlisted for Oscars, Kamal Haasan quits Bigg Boss Tamil and more

Exclusive and Confirmed#AnkitGupta has been Eliminated by Homemates for Having least Contribution in the show. Retweet if sad, Like Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2022

Fans of Ankit have been expressing their disappointment over the current development. They have slammed the makers for allegedly planning Ankit's elimination by letting the housemates decide the eviction instead of audience votes. Many people even said that if there's no Ankit, they won't watch Bigg Boss 16.

Isn't ankit should be safe bcos priyanka didn't chose money ??? BB playing a big scam!#AnkitGupta • #PriyAnkit — ???? (@Intuitive_Guy) December 22, 2022

Now he'll not even come back..no secret room..litrally crying yr wtff not done yr??..#AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit — Priyankit ❥ (@karanrockxx_) December 22, 2022

@EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @ColorsTV you're creating just a negative image of your show by doing this unfair eviction,If you've to be so biased, why did you let him enter the show. It's so fucked up#AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit — ? (@chaoticmessxxx) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Salman took MC Stand and Shalin Bhanot's class on the Weekend Ka Vaar over their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. During the nomination task, both Stan and Shalin got into a heated argument where both ended up threatening each other. While Stan warned him about getting beaten up by his fans outside, Shalin informed him that he had a gang in his hometown.

On the other hand, , who was supposed to enter the show this weekend, will take a few more days for his re-entry since he has some pending shoot for a magazine. Last week, Bigg Boss had asked Abdu to come out of the house saying, "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye."