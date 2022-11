Bigg Boss 16:Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who is the new Rani aka Captain of the house was asked to rank the contestants in the house in the ranking task where she kept Shiv Thakare at number one and last and this didn't go well with Udaariyan actor and he gave a savage reply to the actress and reminded her that on what basis he gave her this 11 number as he has been only nominated once in this nine-week and this the slap on their face. Nimrit is adamant and gives everyone the ranking according to her and now Bigg Boss will show the ranking to the housemates according to the audience and we wonder if once again Nimrit will face embarrassment. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik reacts to pregnancy rumours, Neil Bhatt reveals Virat's true love and more

Audiences vote Kyu nahi niya bb???like u did in season 13:))abdu,sajud in 3,5 is the biggest joke of this season! — Mahiba farah (@FarahMahiba) November 29, 2022

Ankit Man #AnkitGupta ?????#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #PriyAnkit will be in Top 2 and this will be a Punch in everyone's face ! ??? — Hangover & Sakhi (@Besttbuddies) November 29, 2022

Omg dude ankit is on fire? , pri is also bajaoing nimrit?#priyankit — Zinia iram (@Zinia74390593) November 29, 2022

See i told you Ankit Gupta is going to spit fire. — Shipra ? (@shiprabiswas92) November 29, 2022

Ye bb me winner banne aai h nimrit? kya majak kr rahi h bhai top 5 toh sahi dhang se chose nhi kiya and anki ko 11 rank bewkufi ki hade paar h anki ghar ke sare kaam krta h task me bhi accha perform krta h @ColorsTV @BiggBoss nimmo chachi pe hasi aati h bas @EndemolShineIND — Kanchan Gupta (@Kanchan95495332) November 29, 2022

While the netizens are mocking Nimrit for having a bizarre ranking, they love Archana Gautam's reply where she says that the ranking from one to five will be her mandli people and she was absolutely right. The audiences are loving Ankit's new angry young man avatar and say he is on fire. Audiences claim that Ankit will be on top 2 and there are many who are rooting for him and are even seeing him as the winner of the house.