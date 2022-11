Udaariyaan star Ankit Gupta is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. He entered the show along with his friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Since the beginning, he has been the silent spectator of the house. Salman Khan has reprimanded him for the same on several occasions. Though he is taking time to open up inside the house, his epic one-liners sure are leaving everyone impressed. In yesterday's episode, he roasted Archana Gautam and had a mic-drop moment with his savage one-liners.

Yesterday, the nomination task took place. Archana Gautam nominated Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. During the same, roasted Archana and said 'Aap Itna Zyada Bhi Mat Kar Dena Ki Bahar Jaake Lage Ki Meine Kya Kar Diya'. Later, when he nominated Archana, he gave it back to her when she called him 'Namuna'. He said that she should look in the mirror everyday and will find a new namuna everyday. Fans are totally impressed with these totally savage one-liners by him.

Check out tweets on Ankit Gupta below:

#AnkitGupta mic drop moment It's better if archana stops talking to him bcz the more she talks the more she's getting clowned.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/GcvFLf2VDR — ً (@FeedsBB16) November 1, 2022

#AnkitGupta one liner dictionary is growing day by day. Archana roasted till there's nothing left of her ???#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/Q2JaiNtYlt — ً (@FeedsBB16) November 1, 2022

The way Ankit trolled Archana here ??? I m a big time fan of his way of keeping point ?#Ankitgupta #Biggboss16 #Bb16 #PriyAnkit #Priyankachaharchoudhary

ROARING ANKIT GUPTA pic.twitter.com/wFREPVAzug — ❥????? (@a_pretty_soul) November 1, 2022

While Ankit Gupta may appear quiet and calm, he sure knows how to give it back with full power. What do you have to say about savage Ankit?