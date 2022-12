Bigg Boss 16 saw a good bond between Ankit Gupta and Sajid Khan. The two spoke for hours on filmmaking and cinema. Yesterday, Sajid Khan said he would miss Ankit Gupta sorely on the show. The Udaariyaan actor said that Sajid Khan was always good to him on Salman Khan's show, and took away some of the trauma. Sajid Khan is also very impressed with Ankit Gupta. In fact, housemates have been talking about how he might do a TV hunk. Yesterday, this got confirmed when Sajid Khan sat down with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and told her about Ankit Gupta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik continues to dominate; eliminated Ankit Gupta BEATS THIS star be in the Top 5 most popular contestants list

He told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Ankit Gupta should take his career more seriously. He said that he knows that Ankit Gupta has the potential to win over the public. Sajid Khan says he can identify a star from a distance. He told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to explain all this to him when she gets out. The actress also said that he takes acting quite seriously. Ankit Gupta is passionate about filmmaking and used to work movies with the director. But fans of the actor want him to maintain distance from Sajid Khan. Ankit Gupta has denied doing the new show with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Ankit Gupta is known as Fateh Virk from Udaariyaan. He has said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was his only friend in the house. Ankit Gupta said he had a satisfactory journey in the house. He feels 12 weeks in the house is a huge time span for him. Ankit Gupta also spoke about being constantly taunted by Bigg Boss. He said he is not someone to be affected by the same. Ankit Gupta said most friendships inside the house are made for benefits. He said that Mandali along with Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma got him eliminated from the show.