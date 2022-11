Bigg Boss 16 fans constitute of a large number of #PriyAnkit fans. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have a set fan base from Udaariyaan days. The rumoured couple have come on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 and fans could not be happier. It seems Ankit Gupta was roped in a day before the show went on air. But on the show, his quiet introverted personality has not helped matters. Today, Archana Gautam was poking fun at him. Even Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was laughing. Ankit Gupta did not react much. Later, PCC told him that he needs to speak up more. She looked annoyed and went to sleep on the garden couch. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer reveals Fahmaan Khan and she will marry ONLY if

Later, Ankit Gupta came to her and tried to explain things. They shared some warm moments. Post that, while eating lunch they argued once again. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary called him fake. This left him unhappy. He said that he would look after himself from now on. This has left fans upset. They want Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to go and win him over now. In the middle of all this, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia began a huge discussion on their relationship. This is how fans reacted on it...

Archana Gautam is seen mocking Ankit Gupta to Shalin Bhanot saying that it is shocking that he is surviving inside the house. Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia how Ankit Gupta is totally dominated by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.