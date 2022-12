The biggest TV news of the day remains to be Ankit Gupta's elimination from Bigg Boss 16. Though the voting lines are closed for this week, the Udaariyaan star has been allegedly eliminated from the show by other housemates. The decision was taken as Ankit Gupta contributed the least in the game as compared to the other contestants. Fans are in shock and 'No Ankit No Bigg Boss' is trending on social media ever since the news of his elimination hit headlines. But is this the truth? Here's something that will take you by surprise. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta eliminated due to lack of contribution? Here's what his ouster will mean for the show, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and other contestants

Is this the real reason why is OUT of Bigg Boss 16?

An industry insider tells us that Ankit Gupta is out of the house not because of his game but because he has a new project to work on. Ankit Gupta had made a work commitment before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house and he now needs to comply with it. He signed up for the project as he believed that his stay in Bigg Boss 16 won't be a very long one. He did not expect such a long run in Bigg Boss 16 house but now, due to this new work project, he had to leave. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's friend Aneri Desai BREAKS silence on Sreejita De's false accusations; calls her 'a manipulator'

Will Ankit Gupta return to Bigg Boss 16?

Whether he will be able to complete this project in time and get inside the Bigg Boss 16 house again as a wild card contestant or not is yet to be known. There are many fan theories doing the rounds of social media that he has been sent into the secret room, and he will enter the show again just like Tina Datta. But we can surely tell that Ankit Gupta has not entered the secret room. Whether he will re-enter the show as a wild card contestant, only time will tell. His fans definitely want it to happen. His die-hard fans want him to come back stronger and play the game with full power. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan is proud of Sumbul Touqeer; gives her flying kiss and says,’aag laga rahi hai’

It also remains to be seen how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's game changes from hereon. What are your thought? Tweet to us and let us know.