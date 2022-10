Bigg Boss 16 is being widely watched by all fans of Udaariyaan duo Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The makers finally managed to rope in the two for the show. Now, everyone is wondering if they will play together. But it is evident that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a very strong opinionated personality, and she is now going for the kill. On the other hand, Ankit Gupta has a quieter restrained personality but it looks like he will have an outburst soon. Today, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took a stand for Manya Singh. She felt that some people unnecessarily cornered the Miss India contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Gautam Vig’s fight, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s rap and more – check highlights from Day 2

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Vig had a war of words. The actress told him that she had every right to express her opinion. She was annoyed that he raised his voice. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got emotional and started crying in the kitchen. Ankit Gupta rushed and hugged her. They had a tender moment. On the other hand, when things got heated between Gautam Vig and PCC, he stood beside her like a rock. It was evident that he would not let anyone hurt Priyanka. Fans are gaga over the bond. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Live Updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Vig get into a war of words

Priyanka in today's episode ? She puts forward her opinions very strongly and I love how honest she is. Also ankit just standing beside Priyanka and not interfering in her fight w Gautam was really commendable. #BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta — riyaa (@RiyaaaS1210) October 3, 2022

Iss vig aur Nimmo ki hi Nazar lagne wali hai??‍♀️

But stay strong #priyankit? we always with you❤️#PriyankaChaharChaudhary #AnkitGupta — VST (@VrushaliThombr) October 3, 2022

Fans are also annoyed with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig for continuously asking if they are more than friends. Ankit Gupta said he was in no mood for a relationship and smartly shut down the excessive queries. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Sajid Khan joining Bigg Boss 16, Rrahul Sudhir rumoured to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more