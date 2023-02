Bigg Boss 16 contestants Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have had people rooting for their love story. But fans were upset knowing that Ankit Gupta probably just sees Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as a friend. The actress openly said the feelings are a little more from her side, which is why they came out more passionately. But they maintained that their status on the show was that of "Just Friends". Ankit Gupta said that he did not believe in the institution of marriage while she wanted a proper family life with kids and all. He said it would be unfair to waste her time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi extends support to mandali; feels proud of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer

Now, the astrologer Saurish Sharma also told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that her relationship with Ankit Gupta does not have a good future. In a recent media interaction, Ankit Gupta said their bond was indeed a great one. He said whether they would end together as a couple or not is best left to them. He said it is not for some astrologer to predict or decide. He was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "This is our decision and will be up to us where we take our association forward as friends or something else, and let it stay like that."

The hunk also took to Instagram to wish Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the best for the finale. He told his fans and their combined fan base, "Just the final push and the trophy will be home, hashtag Pari for the win. Pari, all the best, and get the trophy home. I'll see you very soon." Both of them worked together on the show, Udaariyaan. The serial saw them playing the roles of Tejo and Fateh. It was a huge success. Ankit Gupta said he was not keen on Bigg Boss 16 but ultimately relented to be a part of it.