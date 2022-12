Ankit Gupta is out of Bigg Boss 16. In one of the most disheartening evictions ever, the handsome hunk was asked to leave in a decision taken by housemates. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sobbed uncontrollably unable to bear the separation from her BFF. Ankit Gupta told BollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that he is disappointed. He said, "I am a bit upset and disappointed. They, the mandali have targeted and removed me. This is not an elimination by audience votes." When we asked him to comment on the notion that he was invisible contestant, Ankit Gupta retorted, "If I was invisible then my one-liners would not have been famous." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 hunks Ankit Gupta-Gautam Vig to do a show together? From Pratik Sehajpal to Tejasswi Prakash celebs who are known as 'channel faces'

The intense relationship of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta was one of the highlights of the season. Some fans felt he would have done better if PCC was not in the same season. Their track of intense friendship and one sided love kind of marred things. He tells us, "I do not think emotions spoil anything. Emotions help us improve things. I do not what is one sided love."

Talking about his friendship with Sajid Khan, he said the filmmaker was always good to him. There is buzz that he might have bagged a project from him. Ankit Gupta says, "He was always nice and good with me. Inside, the house he was a friend."

When we asked if Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be able to survive alone, he said, "I am pretty sure. I am confident about her. Akeli kaafi strong hai woh...aap bas abhi dekha (She is strong as a solo and people just need to watch). It seems he has said that he will go as a wild card only for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Fans have been trending for his comeback on the show. Let us if some surprise and suspense is in store or not!