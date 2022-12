Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta is finally out of the show, and it was an emotional turmoil to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary cry inconsolably, but did you know that the Udaariyan actor was mighty irritated with PCC seeing her cry. Ankit who came out of the show spoke to Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah and spoke about how Priyanka became extremely emotional and vulnerable with his eviction. But honestly, he was irritated with it because he cannot see someone cry in front of him, especially his loved ones. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia, Dolly Bindra call out Ankit Gupta's elimination; the former terms it a 'Great great shame' [View Tweets]

Ankit even credited Priyanka for his long stay and admitted the fact that he couldn't survive in the show if Priyanka wouldn't be there. He told Bigg Buzz that it was just because of Priyanka he stayed so long in the show. Also Read - KRK claims Ranveer Singh’s career is over; says flopster Shahid Kapoor demands rupees 50 crore, only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now

Same Anki same, even I get irritated when someone cries infront of me that too if the person is my loved one. It's like I feel so helpless and restless ❤️?

Why are you so relatable my love. BB WE WANT ANKIT BACK #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/U3kfWghrQ3 — ?????? (@d_stellarqueen) December 25, 2022

Ankit about his bond with Priyanka

Nd his constant blushing this something new we are seeing♥️ RT If you #PriyAnkit Togther again!

BB WE WANT ANKIT BACK pic.twitter.com/OWooCiq6wT — ~Yasha (@Egnima_Soul_) December 25, 2022

Ankit and Priyanka have become one of the most loved couple with their stint on Bigg Boss 16, the couple was first seen in Udaariyan together. Priyanka is right how extremely alone and fans are asking her to stay strong. Ankit might even make a re entry in the show as fans are going the same. Ankit got evicted from the house and his fans are calling out the makers for being unfair and claim that Ankit was right when he revealed that audience has nothing to do with the eviction. too had lashed out at Ankit for his claims. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam breaks in to a dance as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sobs on Ankit Gupta's exit; fans call her ungrateful and inhuman