was recently shown the exit door from hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Since voting lines were closed this week, housemates had to give one name of a contestant for having the least contribution in the show. As Ankit has finally stepped out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, he said that Tina Datta should have been eliminated from the show instead of him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 makers face anger of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta fans, Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide and more

During his interaction with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on Bigg Buzz, Ankit said that Tina has no contribution on the show, adding that all she does is hide the ration of the house. He said that Tina is not straight forward or plays on the front foot, she has taken a backseat. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary make THIS classist comment on MC Stan in live feed?

Ankit also talked about Shalin Bhanot and said that he is a very misunderstood guy. He said that Shalin has become a joke inside the house because of his obsession with chicken. However, he added that Shalin does have a medical issue. Though Ankit admitted that Shalin overacts many times, he found him to be a sensible and genuine guy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks set for victory; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam in a tough battle for the second spot [View List]

In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was crying as she held Ankit. She broke down and Ankit tried his best to calm her. Priyanka was quite upset with Ankit's eviction.

On the Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan condemned Priyanka for her biased and unfair behaviour inside the house. Salman called Priyanka a 'pari' (fairy) and said that she will be now called 'Pariyanka' now. He also added that she has always chosen a way towards her convenience. He said that for her only those relations are real with whom she has good terms and other are fake for her.

When Priyanka said that she never wanted to give up her best friend for the signing amount of Rs 25 lakh. To which, Salman called her 'devi' (Goddess) in a sarcastic tone, "After a long time I found a devi in the house. Whatever you do is correct but if someone else does then it is wrong. Can I ask why?"