Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed its share of fights and romance. While the housemates have fought over the weirdest topics, the house also saw some beautiful and romantic moments between Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta and Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sadly, Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the show and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is playing solo in the house. But as the family week has begun, Ankit Gupta has sent a special message for Priyanka via Farah Khan.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is the first one to enter the house to meet her brother . They have an emotional moment as both of them are in tears. Farah Khan then also bonds with other contestants like Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and others. She also meets Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and calls her Bigg Boss House Ki . Further, she says that Ankit Gupta has sent a special message for her. Priyanka blushes as Farah Khan says that Ankit Gupta misses her a lot. Earlier, it was reported that Ankit Gupta may enter the house to meet Priyanka but that does not seem to be the same.

Check out Farah Khan's Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

In the promo, we also see that Farah Khan talks about Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's mothers. She tells Tina that he mother has become a star and that she has fought with Shalin's mother.

The family week will see Shiv Thakare's mother, Archana Gautam's brother, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father and others will be entering the house. It remains to be seen how the game changes from hereon as family members would shares some insights into the game.