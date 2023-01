Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhury is the only solo player in the house right now. The inmates planned to remove aka dulha termed by Archana Gautam and since then they have now started targeting Priyanka so that she breakdown and gives up. And even in weekend ka vaar, we witnessed bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for no reason and PriyAnkit fans lashed out at the host and makers for destroying her mental health by torturing her for no reason. Amid all this Ankit who is thoroughly enjoying his exit from the house sent lots of love and strength to Priyanka by posting this adorable video. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Highlights: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot 'almost-kiss' at MC Stan concert, Shekhar Suman throws shade at Mandali and more [View List]

Watch the video of Ankit Gupta asking Priyanka to stay strong as she gets bashed by Salman Khan in the weekend ka vaar

Karchana jealous bitch #AnkitGupta is not even in the house still her obsession is real #PriyankaChaharChoudhury said proudly Ankit to mera hai aur main ankit hun.tu tension mat le AUDIENCE WANTS ANKIT BACK#PriyankaIsTheBoss#PriyanKit#BB16pic.twitter.com/RnmdIwHxEm — ?️IKU? (@Priyankatweetss) December 27, 2022

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has come out as one of the strongest players in the house and the fans are damn sure that she will be the winner of the show and they cannot wait for her to shine on the finale day. The makers even extended the show for five weeks and it is claimed that Ankit might even re-enter the show but seems like that isn't happening anytime soon.

Ankit Gupta was nominated by the entire inmates of the house and called the weakest contestants. The actor is out and is been receiving a lot of love from the fans and he knows that he was deliberately removed form the house. But now he is rooting for his lady and it' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.