Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta shed his tears after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary couldn't make it top 2 and failed to win the title of the show as she was damn sure about her win. Many were surprised by MC Stan winning the show and Priyanka getting out, but PCC was happy and even Salman Khan cheered for her and said that she will always be the winner for him, but one should learn to celebrate failure, he was explaining to Ankit Gupta after he cried over Priyanka's exit. And now Ankit Gupta took a dig at MC Stan elf or his win, well not only him but many were surprised about how the game changed.

Not calling him the deserving winner he took a dig at him and said that he did nothing in the show but cannot call his win even unfair as there are audiences who chose him." I would just say that for you to win the show you have to do nothing (laughs)," he said. When asked if he thinks Stan winning the show was unfair, the actor said, "I won't call it unfair because he was chosen as the winner based on audience votes. People liked him due to which he got so many votes. I can't call it unfair".

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary may not have won the title, but she has won millions of hearts and the Udaariyan actress has bagged a big role in 's Dunki. Speaking about this big break in SRK's film, PCC reportedly thanked Salman Khan for recommending her name to SRK and even Rebekah that he told her to meet Shah Rukh Khan and he will explain about the film and the role that she has to do. Priyanka even reportedly said that she will be even meeting in the coming week in her office, well every contestant is a deserving winner and like MC Stan said Mandali end tak. He turned out as the dark bourse in the show and emerged as the winner.