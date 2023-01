Bigg Boss season 16 evicted contestant Ankit Gupta has gained a lot of fame post his stint in the popular show Udaariyaan. Ankit's chemistry with his co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary grabbed a lot of attention and viewers loved their jodi. Post getting evicted from 's reality show, Ankit grabbed a TV show named Junooniyatt alongside Gautam Vig and Neha Rana. Their show will be seen hitting the airwaves soon and Ankit will reportedly play the role of Jahaan in the music drama. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Sumbul Touqeer's father coming on Weekend Ka Vaar to Maheen's presence and extreme shortage of ration; here's what made the season different

Ankit in an interview recalled a casting couch incident from his early days. The handsome actor shared weird advice that he received at the start of his career. Ankit revealed how he was told to compromise and said that to sustain in the industry one has to go through this in order to get work. He even said how people used to take the names of several biggies who they launched. The actor even claimed that the people used to tell them that all of the stars that they launched had compromised to reach the position where they are now.

revealed how he reacted to the entire scenario when he was asked to compromise. He called it 'worst experience of life' and said that he was shocked and said that he told the person that he cannot do this as he is not that type of a guy. Someone told him it is okay if he does not want to do it, but the person wanted to let him touch Ankit. The actor said someone told him, 'Okay, you don't want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai. I was shocked and said to myself 'What is happening?'

On the work front, Ankit made his acting debut in 2012 with and was later seen in Tutiya Dil, a Bollywood film. But, he gained much recognition in Sadda Haq. He was also seen in Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mayavi Maling, Kundali Bhagya, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, Bekaboo 2, and Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.