Bigg Boss 16 saw a task today where people had to colour tee shirts. Ankit Gupta won the task, and is the new captain of the house. Now, he was told to delegate rooms. He gave the prestigious room of two to Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It is understandable why he is gave it to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary but fans are annoyed seeing that Sajid Khan is also safe. In fact, many fans of Ankit Gupta do not like to see the actor chatting with the filmmaker inside the house. It seems both of them bond deeply over films.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary told Ankit Gupta that he did the wrong thing by saving Sajid Khan over Soundarya Sharma. She said that Sajid Khan is only bothered about his people. In fact, quite a few people are upset that Ankit Gupta chose the filmmaker whose stint on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is already very controversial. It seems Sajid Khan has shown interest in Ankit Gupta for a project. Take a look at the reactions here....

#AnkitGupta is big disappointment as Raja of the house. He should have chosen #SoundaryaSharma for room of 2, it was only because of her that he became RAJA, Even #SajidKhan would not mind it as he doesn't cook. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 5, 2022

Aesi Dost se Acha dushman hoga. At least #SajidKhan is more faithful than Her since day 1 She is DEFAMING ankit gupta time to time and acts like bichari.#AnkitGupta — Owais... (@BolOwaisBol) December 5, 2022

#bigboss is trying to tell #NimritKaurAlhuwalia and #ShivThakre that #SajidKhan first choice is not you so take stand against him I hope dono smj jaye? Vaise bhi film to #AnkitGupta ko milne vali hai to abhi kuch fayda nhi acha bnke? — Indrayani Gadhare (@IGadhare) December 5, 2022

Yes dear #Chaatukaar #AnkitGupta ki hi baat ho rahi hai.. jisko ab movies me kaam milne wala hai #Sajidkhan ke sath aaj ke episode me ye #priyanka ne khud bola hai.. dekhle jake.. fir bolna..??? #ChatukaarAnkitGupta — Rita Pande (@RitaPande5) December 5, 2022

Many fans feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is deliberately belittling Ankit Gupta on the show. We have seen how she keeps on crying that her friendship with Ankit Gupta has cost her image. Ankit Gupta has kept a very low-profile in comparison.