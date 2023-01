The current season of Bigg Boss 16 has been very different. We have seen how contestants like Abdu Rozik exited and made a comeback on the show only to depart later. Even Sreejita De made a return as a wild card. Fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and #PriyAnkit shippers want Ankit Gupta back on the show. From his handsome good looks to his one-liners and intelligence in tasks, he was contributing quite a bit. They have been constantly tweeting to the makers to bring back Ankit Gupta on the show. In the mean time, the promos of Junooniyatt are out on TV. He is playing the role of Jahan, a songwriter on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 PROMO: Sajid Khan breaks down and apologizes to housemates; Sumbul Touqeer Khan and other Mandli embers hug and cry [Watch]

A source close to the star told Bollywood Life, "Ankit Gupta would love to make a comeback on Bigg Boss 16. He feels he still stands a chance to be in the top two if he returns to the show. But then, the makers and channel need to adjust the schedule of Junooniyatt his new show. Ankit Gupta has seen the abundance of love in the outside world. He feels he can pick up from where he left." Well, it is now upto the channel and makers of both Bigg Boss 16 and Junooniyatt to create a window for him.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta make the show some of its most intense and emotional moments. The one-sided love cum friendship of PriyAnkit was loved by viewers. Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is alone in the house. Yesterday, the guests told her that she has now become the love guru of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. The actress' game has gone down a bit. The fight for the top spot is between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress has been labelled as the channel's favourite. The second spot might go to MC Stan or Shiv Thakare.