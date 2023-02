Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and will finally reunite after a long time for a music video reportedly and the fans of the beloved couple cannot wait for this reunion. Priyanka got a warm welcome from her family at the Chandigarh airport and she was beaming with joy. While we have learnt that Ankit is extremely happy with Priyanka coming to Chandigarh and he has planned a small surprise party for the girl to celebrate her victory. According to Ankit PCC is the winner of the show and he wants to express that to her and so he is hosting a small party for her where he will only speak about her achievements and how she is extremely special to him and everyone.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dancing at the Chandigarh airport after receiving a warm welcome.

Ankit might take a day off from his show and spend the time with PCC where they will also do their music video album meeting and get all the briefing and begin shooting for the same. Talking about Priyanka and Ankit's music video album will e all about their love and bond they hare with each other, there may be a bit of drama of their separation and more. Priyanka and Ankit have gone through a lots of ups pf down in the Bigg Boss house but they were intact.

Priyanka and. Ankit was each other's wall in the Bigg Boss 16 house and their bond has only become stronger after the show. Ankit has been non-expressive, but he never fails to show his care and love for Priyanka and now we cannot wait to have a glimpse of the surprise party that Ankit is planning to host for his buddy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.