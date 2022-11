A few weeks ago, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare had gotten into a verbal alternation which later turned violent. Archana was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 for her violent behaviour. And now, another case of physical violence as been reported between MC Stan and which has created chaos inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 sees terrific TRPs for Weekend Ka Vaar; Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's chemistry doing the trick

It all started when Tina Datta slipped and injured her ankle. Shaleen decide to press her feet to help her feel relaxed and comfortable. But Tina kept screaming in pain. Then MC Stan told Shalin that if she is not comfortable and feeling pain, he can let the doctor treat her properly. But Shalin insisted and continued, saying that he knew how to deal with such injury.

This made MC Stan furious and he went on to hurl abuses at him. Shaleen also got angry and said something bad about the rapper's family. He came running towards Shaleen with a decor item in his handsand pounced upon Shalin. pulled Shalin back.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also jumped in between and stopped MC Stan from getting more physical. They also made sure to take the decor item away from him. It is now being said that MC Stan might face some kind of punishment for his violent actions. is expected to take the rapper's class and decide his punishment, accordingly.

Meanwhile, Sajid is also seen getting angry with Archana who refuses to break her sleep and perform her household duties. She continues to sleep and Sajid punishes her for not listening to the captain. Other housemates also join Sajid and throw her luggage and other belongings outside the house.