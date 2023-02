Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam is making waves with her dance moves at Farah Khan's bash. The clip of her grooving with Fahmaan Khan on Besharam Rang has gone viral. However, her latest dance clip with Shiv Thakare looks even more dope. We know that she wore a black gown for the party. The two are dancing on the song Jawani Jaaneman. On the show, Shiv Thakare had a love and hate relationship with Archana Gautam. But when the two danced together there was a definite spark which was unmissable. Fans noticed it on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Dunki to Shehnaaz Gill in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Contestants who landed in big films post Salman Khan's show

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's dance has made fans eager to see them together in a project. It is kind of evident that they have good chemistry together. Shiv Thakare has always praised her as a player. Fans loved it when Archana Gautam went the extra mile to cook paratha specially for the mother of Shiv Thakare. She is a pure vegetarian and hardly eats outside. Take a look at the video...

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare fans are thrilled on seeing the video. They want to see more of the magnetic duo on screen. Take a look at the tweets...

Archna ne Shiv ko insta pe follow v kar liya hai ?

May God bless them #ArShiv https://t.co/29vgH9jA6M — $ ? (@Tropical__Bliss) February 15, 2023

Not an #ArShiv shipper but but but

Their chemistry ?

Please..no one can deny that ?

Whenever they together danced the just served hotness ?#Shivthakare #BB16 https://t.co/rUt2QVnGgJ — Mamta Soni (@Mamta_s0ni) February 15, 2023

Haye kab hogi inki shaadi ?#ArShiv

Manifesting ? love angle between them ?

Shivyanka hot hai waise

Manifesting love triangle also ?#bb16 https://t.co/LtmN2FNCk3 — Archii ?? (@Archiiii09) February 15, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 fans are having serious withdrawal symptoms after the end of this entertaining and dhamakedaar season. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.