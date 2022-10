Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting to watch these days with the googly that Bigg Boss himself is playing and the ever-changing dynamics between the contestants inside the house. Last night's episode was one of the most entertaining ones for the netizens. Last night in Bigg Boss 16, we saw the new captaincy task taking place with Gautam Vig and Shiv Thakare running for captaincy. While the two handsome hunks were trying to hold on and make sure they win, more drama was happening around them inside the house. It involved Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. However, out of all the contestants, Archana Gautam seems to be winning hearts a lot these days. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets nominated for his aggressive behaviour; Gauahar Khan, Nia Sharma extend support for the Naagin actor [View Tweets]

Entertainment News: Archana Gautam wins hearts

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam fighting over food. Archana claimed that she will be making chicken. It did not go down well with Shalin Bhanot. Shalin revealed having a medical condition for which he needs to eat about 200 grams of chicken every day, as advised by his doctor. He got into argument with Archana over the same. The latter was seen giving back to him and also having outbursts over the same. Archana's outbursts have also entertained the audience. Moreover, the politician's strong stance for herself is also winning hearts. Check out the tweets for Archana Gautam here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 10 Live updates: Tina Datta obsesses over Shalin-Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma calls Archana Gautam 'low mentality woman' and more

From whatever I saw, #ArchanaGautam is unintentionally so funny ? — . (@tukonhain) October 11, 2022

#ArchanaGautam a mixup of #nikkitamboli and #arshikhan Fun to watch her — Celebrity Craze Official (@CrazeCelebrity) October 11, 2022

#ArchanaGautam Ab tak hume sabse jyada Koi real laga to ye bandi h.. Baja deti h Hai Sabka... #BiggBoss16 #fun — Sananfan (@Gaali_Doon_kya_) October 11, 2022

From School of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra... Ex Miss Bikni Ex Contestant of MLA Hastinapur Avhi South ke sabse bade mandir mei bawal kar ke aayi hai..VIP treatment ke khilaf Bahujan Smaaj ki new leader from Uttar Pradesh Meerut#ArchanaGautam full Entertainer??? — Chivalry knight (@DesiGodha) October 11, 2022

Exactly #ArchanaGautam is a pure entertainment to watch just enjoying this season I want none to come n make this a Khichdi again..we are Happy with the contestants nd the amount of content they are providing #BiggBoss16 #BB16 gona Rock not too toxic that we stress ? — fatimaAli (@fatimaAli11072) October 11, 2022

First day I disliked her and wanted her to be the first contestant evicted. Now, I want to join her fanclub. She is the most real person this season. ???#ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 — Swathi B (@SwathiBandhu8) October 11, 2022

#ArchanaGautam is truly amazing and doing well in the House. She is really very entertaining Yaar. Whole Family enjoyed watching her. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Mr.????? (@IamMrRaJ_) October 11, 2022

Shalin and Archana's nasty fight

Bigg Boss 16's latest episode saw Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam getting into a brawl again during the captaincy task. Shalin brought a suitcase and Archana went to stop him. She was pushed. She later accused him of deliberately pushing her and asked Bigg Boss to take strict action against Shalin. Archana Gautam asked Bigg Boss to throw Shalin Bhanot out of the house and give him a strict punishment. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta is a handsome hunk; these badass photos from his personal album are proof

Bigg Boss pulled up Gautam Vig who became the new captain after winning the task. Gautam holds Shalin responsible for pushing Archana. Bigg Boss announced that Shalin won't become captain again. He has also been nominated for two weeks.