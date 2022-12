Bigg Boss 16: has made an exit from the show and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary cannot stop crying seeing him leave the house. But what left the viewers and her fans irked is Archana Gautam’s ungrateful and inhuman behaviour. As Ankit Gupta is asked to leave the house Archana Gautam breaks into a dance. Fans remind her that it was PCC who stood with her when the entire mandali was against her. Archana is fasting massive criticism for being so mean. While Ankit Gupta fans break in huge support of him and say that he was too good for the show.

#AnkitGupta u are too good for this show. This show is all about content, fighting, fake friendships/relationship to be in this show. U are a genuine guy & u are far above than playing cheap tack-tricks to be in the game. This show not deserves you.#BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/WOa10vK0KK — The Khabri (@Thekhabrri) December 23, 2022

I AM JUST SPEECHLESS ? Shameful & Disgusting...This is Just Pathetic...Stop Calling it a AUDIENCE'S SHOW !!!#PriyAnkit #BiggBoss16

BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16pic.twitter.com/45LGlFLrRH — ???? ????????? ???????? ? (@PriyAnkitFC) December 24, 2022

Ankit has finally come out of the house and now fans can't wait for Priyanka to win the show. Meanwhile Abdu has made a re-entry in the house and the excitement in the housemates for the same is unparalleled. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia run to hug Abdu as he enters the house.