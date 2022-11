Bigg Boss 16 saw the nomination task yesterday. Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated by the housemates. Abdu Rozik who became the captain got the special power to save four contestants inside the house. He took the names of Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He saved his group of brothers. The other contestants did not like this. In fact, some viewers also felt that this was a biased decision. They should have let housemates nominate one another. Others felt it was downright biased against Gori Nagori who is slowly coming into her own on the show.

A video has gone viral where we can hear Archana Gautam calling Abdu Rozik, the Hindi equivalent of an a**hole. She says it to Gautam Vig. On the show, she keeps on saying that Abdu Rozik gets special treatment because he is a foreigner. She says people just do not treat him like a competitor which he is on the show. Fans wonder if Salman Khan is going to pull up Archana Gautam for using such language on the singer from Tajikistan.

Shilpa won big brother for facing same remarks. So this time #AbduRozik? gonna lift the trophy ? for sure — pratyusha ? (@pratyushachow) November 8, 2022

Abdu Rozik is a part of Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His song Chota Bhaijaan is also a hit. Fans have pointed out that he has been saying nasty stuff about Archana Gautam too!