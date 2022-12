Bigg Boss 16 game has witnessed a 360-degree change. After a long time, someone from a team of four has become the captain of the house. Ankit Gupta won the captaincy task and has become the new Raja of the house. The man who barely spoke inside the house is now going to rule. Ankit Gupta's journey in Bigg Boss 16 has been slow and steady. It is now that he has started to open up. He is being liked so much that Archana Gautam even compared him to Jamie Dornan from 50 Shades of Grey. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan leaves housemates shook with his popularity; 7 ways in which he left an impact despite being an atypical contestant

It happens when Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are discussing Ankit Gupta. Archana states that she does not what she will do if she gets a man like Ankit in her life. He hears it and states that if that happens every night they will get drunk and have naughty talks. He acts as if he is slamming a whip. Archana then adds on to it. The she says, 'Main bhi iske saath tharki ho rakhi hoon' and laughs hard. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta upsets netizens by choosing Sajid Khan over Soundarya Sharma? [Read Tweets]

As Ankit Gupta leaves, Archana states that he reminds her of from 50 Shades of Grey. She says that it was her favourite film and he used to love how Jamie used to look at his leading lady. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Is Shiv Thakare being deliberately sidelined on the show? Shekhar Suman's statement raises eyebrows

Well, Ankit Gupta surely has caught everyone attention with his charm. Just yesterday, Tina Datta was flirting with him by saying that he looks very handsome. He even pulled 's signature pose for her. He handsome, witty and loves peace - that's all we need!