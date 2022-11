Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik left his fans shocked as he unleashed his angry side toward Archana Gautam. In one of the earlier promos, we witnessed how Abdu angrily asks Archana to go to jail after she lies and tells him that Nimrit Ahluwalia is sleeping in his captaincy. Abdu slams her for lying and said that her tongue is very long, and it should be cut. And now in this new promo, you can see Abdu firing at Archana for not listening to him as she is sleeping on the bed.

Watch the video of Abdu Rozik calling Archana Gautam a stupid dog for THIS reason

Even Shiv Thakare goes and insists Archana to not sleep and wake up and listen to the Captain of the house. To which Archana says that Abdu barks only when she falls asleep. This leaves Abdu fuming with anger and he goes and tells Archana that he isn’t the dog to bark but she is a stupid dog who keeps on barking nonstop. This new angry side of Abdu is being loved by fans and they are calling him fire as many thought he is a flower. There is a reference of Pushpa here. Now it will be interesting to see how Salman Khan will pull up Archana after she recreates so much unnecessary ruckus in the house. And how will he react to Abdu finally losing his calm in the house. Do you like this new Abdu?

Archana has been indulging in fights with almost everyone in the house, and this week she locked horns with Sumbul Touqeer and Abdu Rozik, last week she had a massive brawl with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. We wonder if this is Archana's game plan to stay in the show.