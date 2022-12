Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam has been getting aggressive day after day and wildcard contestant has been fighting with her neck too. And in the recent episode we witnessed how they indulged in a huge fight over making tea, where Vikas goes into the kitchen to make tea for himself and Archana stops him, he puts the water on the make the gas stove on, and you can see who Archana picks up the pan and throws the hot later without even looking if anyone is around and can get hurt with it. The hot water went on Priyanka's body but she very smartly saves her and netizens claps back at her alertness. Archana Gautam has been facing all the slamming and the viewers alleged that she deliberately threw hot water at Priyanka. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam says, 'Baap bhi nahi ban sakta' to Vikkas Manaktala; Shalin Bhanot gets aggressive as he wants to leave the show

Watch the video of Priyanka's fans claiming Archana threw hot water on her intentionally

Why do I feel like this was intentional? Let’s wait for the #WeekendKaVaar the if the biased host and biased big boss raise this point. Keep an eye on Archana as she intentionally swings the hot pot towards Priyanka.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaIsTheBoss #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/XcuHfkLul0 — (@KaranPa56902155) December 27, 2022

Ankit and Priyanka ko choir do beta please??. Inka topic hi Ankit Priyanka se start hota hein??

BB GET ANKIT AS WILDCARD #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/BdddnSxEd9 — BIGG BOSS 16 LF (@itsvibingsoul) December 28, 2022

pic.twitter.com/y4xpSykO2o

Manu - sbko pta hai ki Priyanka unki competition hai isiliye we use target krte hai or uski back bitchining krte rhte hai! Everyone is against Priyanka In fact Bigg Boss is also against Priyanka!

For me this season is all about #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — ??????? (@devil_nahyan) December 28, 2022

This weekend ka Vaar is going to be interesting and viewers are waiting for to take care of Archana and Vikas this time and wonder if the superstar host will take Priyanka's side this time or NOT? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 88: Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala get into an ugly argument, and she throws hot water [Watch Video]