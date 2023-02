Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end but fans want to see more of their superhit contestants. Archana Gautam has been doing interviews and lives with her fans. It seems some people asked her why she was not there for Bigg Buzz. Every contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and the grand finale did the segment with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. This season, Archana Gautam missed out on the chance. Fans wondered why she did not get the interview. In a live with Telly Masala, Archana Gautam said that she does not know how she missed being on Bigg Buzz. She said she was busy giving interviews outside Bigg Boss 16 show and maybe did not realise about Bigg Buzz. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's hot dance on Jawani Jaaneman sets hearts on fire; fans say, 'Manifesting love angle' [Watch Video]

The lady said in the live that no one told her to come for Bigg Buzz. Fans of Archana Gautam are quite upset with the same. They have slammed Krushna Abhishek, Voot and the makers for the same. Take a look at some of the tweets here...

On Instagram live, l could feel the pain in #ArchanaGautam voice. I know as even I have suffered discrimination. Why @Krushna_KAS ?Is #ArchanaGautam too unconventional for ur #BiggBuzz or isn't because she isn't a nepotism product like you are? Do you remember who GOVINDA ji is? — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) February 14, 2023

Why @BIGGBuzz is so coward,they did not taken interview of Archana, they thought Archana will speak everything true,so they frightened #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 #colorstv — happy (@happy63800952) February 14, 2023

Archana Gautam was the scene-stealer at the Farah Khan party. Her dance moves with Fahmaan Khan and Shiv Thakare are viral on social media. Farah Khan told her that her gang is a huge fan of the lady!