Bigg Boss 16 fans, especially those of Archana Gautam are rather angry. Yesterday, the lady from Uttar Pradesh said a lot of nasty stuff to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She told her that she would bring bad luck to any family where she weds into, and she would end up alone in life. Before that, she fought with Soundarya Sharma over food. The dinner table fight got hilarious reactions from Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. MC Stan commented that live voting was over, and Soundarya Sharma could chill. In the morning, when Archana Gautam came for the anthem, Tina Datta quickly moved after seeing her standing. She just refused to stand beside her.

Fans noticed this and said this was extremely rude and humiliating for Archana Gautam. Almost the whole house dislikes her. Yesterday, she asked Fahmaan Khan how she was being perceived outside. In fact, she is always seen sleeping alone in the house. No one wishes to spend time with her. This is how fans of Archana Gautam reacted to Tina Datta's attitude.

#ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta are absolutely disgusting! What they did with #ArchanaGautam during the morning song was very wrong! Tum logon ka time bhi aayega kutto!#BiggBoss16 — RazZ (@altunia_razia) November 26, 2022

Tina & Shalin treated #ArchanaGautam like she's untouchable,This is so low can't even put in words,World is watching,god I can't see my girl crying ?? Protect her Universe? pri Archu ain’t doing drama,sound u stay away from our gal,we know u doing this for footage get lost,? pic.twitter.com/MFr7hRw1AV — Hopping Bug (@was_chaos) November 25, 2022

#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #TinaDatta & #ShalinBhanot treating #ArchanaGautam as if she's untouchable. We all know what type of people you both are. The number of people who've touched you and you've let them touch. We all know what your side businesses are. I've 0 respect for these SOB. — Brazen_Barbie (@barbie_brazen) November 26, 2022

This CHEAP bitch #TinaDatta was laughing at #ArchanaGautam when she was crying!

& is so immature that she can't even stand next to her for a few seconds to sing the shit song in the morning!

I can't stand her!#BiggBoss16#BiggBoss#BB16#ShukravaarKaVaar — It's Just Me?? (@Bollyboyz) November 26, 2022

@ColorsTV you are showing UNTOUCHABILITY in ur #BiggBoss16 show via #TinaDatta & u are asking for our thoughts on UNTOUCHABILITY? Just like u are empowering bullies like Tina who bullies #SumbulTouqeerKhan? & Sajid who plans assault on #ArchanaGautam. LAWS EXIST https://t.co/Z1EGev1JQ8 — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 25, 2022

Archana Gautam is the real lone wolf of the show. The whole house is trolling her saying that she begged to come back when she was eliminated from Salman Khan's show. What do you feel about the behaviour of Tina Datta and co here as noticed by some on social media?