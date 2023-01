Bigg Boss 16 makers had brought journalist Dibang and producer Sandiip Sikcand on the panel today. The two guests had a number of questions for the guests. As expected, the jodi of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had to face a number of questions. The producer told Shalin Bhanot that he had not come on the show to find love. He also told Tina Datta that she came across as very fake. After they left, the two actors had a spat. Both are under heavy criticism for their fake love angle. But they had some harsh words for Archana Gautam too. This has not gone down well with her fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's exit results in Shiv Thakare and MC Stan's emotional meltdown; fans slam channel for not showing his journey video

Archana Gautam said that MC Stan stayed long in Bigg Boss 16 only because of his fans. She said his contribution was not much. The guests told her that she had no right to talk about the fan following of others. They also told her that she is very foul-mouthed. Archana Gautam said she has not abused any one on the show. Some fans are upset because MC Stan has indeed used abusive words inside the house. Salman Khan has pulled him up very badly. Take a look at the tweets in support of Archana Gautam...

So acc. to @SandiipSikcand @dibang a person abusing 'tεrι maa & BB ka kuch chal ra' & 'tεrε 10 bααp' is winning hearts but #ArchanaGautam being victim of this is wrong? WHAT EXAMPLE @ColorsTv @BeingSalmanKhan IS SETTING IN #BB16 BB16 HEARTBEAT ARCHANA pic.twitter.com/wqxQEhcyO0 — Amisha (@SolaceArchana) January 14, 2023

ATLEAST IF SOMEONE IS TRYING TO CHANGE THEIR BAD QUALITY, THE LEAST YOU CAN DO IS NOT PULL THEM DOWN!

BUT WELL THE WORLD IS LIKE THIS!!!!!!!

STAY STRONG #ArchanaGautam ?#bb16 #WeekendKaVaar — ARCHANA GAUTAM ? ArShiv ❤ (@KhanBegum7) January 14, 2023

#ArchanaGautam is being over targeted now. Makers just used for for the show and now they are degrading her — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 14, 2023

#ArchanaGautam ‘s pov about Stan being zero without fan was absolutely bang on. But the journalist replied to her & went on a different tangent. @BeingSalmanKhan and journalists tried to shut her up coz they realised they lost the plot ? #BiggBoss16 — discodeewaneAHAN (@discodeewane198) January 14, 2023

archana ne kya sahi reason diya about stan being zero, but yeh salman stan ka wakeel bolta hai ghatiyaa insan gaali hoti hai ? kitna ghatiya hai salman, and yeah it's a fact stan is zero without his fans he's laziest and boring in the house #BiggBoss16 #ArchanaGautam — ? (@ixtrovertx_) January 14, 2023

Abe chu*ye log kaun sa sasta maal foonk k ghum rhe..jiske wajah se ye season entertaining lg rha use demotivate kr rhe. Ye @SandiipSikcand logo k comments padhne k baad is clip k jaise khud se puchega

Mandali ki chaplusi kr rha Sajid/Farah koi chhota role hi de de#ArchanaGautam pic.twitter.com/X8scIeOFRC — Shailesh (@Shailesh328) January 14, 2023

Were you mad or high on drugs ??

Loved how #ArchanaGautam gave back to you. You loser misogynist. — mahiya? (@kachhabadam_) January 14, 2023

Now, everyone is saying that MC Stan might end up as one of the three finalists. There is a certain section that is fed up of seeing Colors faces end up as winners. Shiv Thakare is looking as potential winner though Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is leading on ground level. Archana Gautam is surely deserving of a place in the top five.