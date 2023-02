Bigg Boss 16 saw a torture task where the Mandali members Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were told to hold the buzzer for an hour like the other group. Sumbul Touqeer Khan had removed ice from the fridge so they could not get ice to torture them. Archana Gautam made use of haldi and chili powder. But Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot told her to avoid use of haldi. They had also hurled detergent direct on their faces. MC Stan told them that they had crossed their limits. While Mandali went all out with oil, soap and shampoo they did not wax the legs of the housemates like Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's error in the task seals her fate? Not Shiv Thakare but the Imlie actress to leave the house?

In fact, Archana Gautam called out Shalin Bhanot saying he was playing in support of the Mandali and not for them. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also helped them clean up. Shiv Thakare is not able to open one eye. He faced the maximum onslaught along with MC Stan. The fans of these celebs slammed Archana Gautam as inhuman on the show. But Rajiv Adatia has come to her defence saying the torture task was nothing...

Last season I had powder, chilli put in a pan and blown in my face, soap, garbage bags, flour, in my eyes my throat! My throat got burnt and was on tablets in the house! It was bad 7 hours straight! I didn’t complain! That was the task to get me up! Archana was not wrong here! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) February 2, 2023

This was torture!! 7 hours straight!! Todays task was nothing compared to what I went through! Big boss didn’t stop the task for me. Because I didn’t complain! I was tortured more than todays task! Be brave it’s a task archana job was to get you up! She’s not wrong at all!! https://t.co/8xKpwDp4ZK — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) February 2, 2023

When my throat was burnt and lost my voice and I had to go to the medical room! When gautam Gulati got chilli in his eyes! When Aakash had garlic on his lips and his lips swelled up! When Rashami and Devo stood on a pole devo got injured had to have an operation!! U all forgotten — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) February 2, 2023

Angry fans sided with Rajiv Adatia and said that the current torture task was not even 10 per cent of what happened in earlier seasons. Then, they said that it looks like channel is openly biased towards Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and her friends on the show.

Yeah but in all those seasons, bigg boss didn't adopt ppl in the house. This season has been rigged right from the beginning. Nimmo is the adopted kid & shiv ,stan got benefits from it being nimmo's friends. — Bunny Verma (@erbunny23) February 2, 2023

Exactly.. Thakre was the only one who didn't cribbed in this task... he is og BB player but BB wasted his potential by bringing him in this softu season where no proper physical tasks were there from beginning... — RoopaSri (@roopasri2356) February 3, 2023

Tomorrow, Karan Johar will slam Archana Gautam for the manner in which she did the task. But OG fans of Bigg Boss agree that the task is nothing compared to what happens in the previous seasons!