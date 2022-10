Bigg Boss 16 saw a very heated episode tonight. The two tigresses of the house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam launched an offensive after the rest of the housemates ruined their sleep. Archana Gautam was fuming. She was like she prepares food the whole day in the kitchen and needs her sleep. It seems Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also had some health issue. They lost their cool when the rest of the members ruined their sleep by talking and doing masti way past bedtime. Angry, Archana Gautam began clanging utensils. Even people like Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer who were sleeping quietly woke up.

After that, Archana Gautam got punishment from Bigg Boss which she fulfilled. He has now made her the captain to make her realise how tough it is to be captain of the Bigg Boss house. All the housemates have been ganging up on her except two to three people. This is how social media reacted on it...

I know Shiv was wrong Priyanka has an health issue so Shiv wheras other housemates were wrong by Disturbing him but Priyanka And Archana specially think about Abdu who was also facing issues reagarding health. #BiggBoss16 — Vivek Keshwani (@Vivekkeshwani8) October 21, 2022

Tbh, I loved Today's episode Pranking on Archana & their fun in kitchen was funny ?? Also them annoying Archana after she become captain was also fun cause she does annoy others tbf & they r getting their sweet revenge.#GautamVig #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — ƛƝƖƧӇƛ (@anisha_011) October 21, 2022

Full support to Priyanka and Archana ??

That bully gang is way too much irritating.. Shiv ek oversmart idiot hai.. #PriyankaChaharChoudhury #ArchanaGautham #BiggBoss16 — Piyaalii (???? ?? ??? ?????) (@SushisFan1) October 21, 2022

Guys I love how Archu came into each room after the whole tamasha to teach them how important Sleep is to a person … They weren’t raised right and she just educated them #BB16 #BiggBoss16 slow clap because she and pri made them hide like the cowards they are !!! — Schay (@Schei00) October 21, 2022

We can see that people are in support of Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two ladies are much ahead of the others in the popularity contestants.