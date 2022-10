Bigg Boss season 16 has just started and netizens are already going crazy over it. Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows on television that has always managed to keep audiences glued to the screens. , Tina Datta, , Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and rapper MC Stan among many others hasve entered the show. After the first episode, it seems as if netizens have already decided who they will support and who they will target. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer to Abdu Rozik — Top 7 contestants who managed to trend on day 1

Since Archana Gautam entered Bigg Boss 16, she has been getting trolled for her behavior toward other contestants. Netizens have found her cringe-worthy. As soon as Archana entered 's reality show she insulted Abdu and made fun of his name, height, his accent. Archana even poked fun at his height and said that good that he took a separate bed as someone might have kicked him in the middle of the night. Abdu who was sitting in front of her was seen cutely smiling at her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig's go-to friend in Salman Khan's reality show is Sumbul Touqeer; here's why [Exclusive]

Netizens wrote, “I cant believe all of them found a contestant shaming another contestant funny! ARCHANA & PEOPLE LAUGHING AT IT ARE SICK! Its disappointing how none of them stopped archana from doing that. I really feel bad for abdu,poor guy didn’t understand what they said”. While another commented saying, “#ShehnaazGiIl ki sasti acting + #rakhisawant ka drama + #NikkiTamboli ki attention seeking + #ArshiKhan ki besharmi = #ArchanaGautam. Truely a bb contestant. #BiggBoss16 #Bb16”. Third user wrote, "Literally so disgusting behaviour from #ArchanaGautam . Abdu don't even know Hindi , but he is still smiling after listening your conversations . God help that innocent soul And a reminder Archana he is more popular than you." ❤️. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan already wants THIS contestant to win the trophy; gets trolled by other contestants' fans

Advertisement

Have a look at the tweets where netizens trolled Archana Gautam -

#ArchanaGautam is a third class women.

Started bullying in first hour. She Looks like Third class not funny. #abdurozik also laughed at her. Good.

Hopefully this 3rd class women will be questioned next week. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/emwDEjNzJ0 — Rifaz (@rifazahmed2) October 1, 2022

I cant believe all of them found a contestant shaming another contestant funny! ARCHANA & PEOPLE LAUGHING AT IT ARE SICK! Its disappointing how none of them stopped archana from doing that I really feel bad for abdu,poor guy didn't understand what they said?#BiggBoss16 https://t.co/vcwrsJdRFJ — zoya (@_cloud_Zoe) October 1, 2022

Literally so disgusting behaviour from #ArchanaGautam . Abdu don't even know Hindi , but he is still smiling after listening your conversations . God help that innocent soul ❤️

And a reminder Archana he is more popular than you .#BiggBoss16 || #abdurozik pic.twitter.com/8dZttp5SxL — ʀ ᴀ ʜ ᴜ ʟ  (@DlpTweets__) October 1, 2022

#BiggBoss16 #archanaGautam height shaming abdu and now making fun of sumbul Shez worst ever contestant ever in big boss Dumbest and most idiotic contestant ever Archana Gautam you are zero@archanagautamm Meerut bhi haari and yahan se bhi joota khaegi — MemeBaaz (@mpl_india) October 1, 2022

please #ArchanaGautam shut up already and stop making fun of someone's height when they don't understand what you're talking. it feels so helpless... felt bad for him tho. thank god atleast #AnkitGupta & MC stan didn't reacted to not so funny troll. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/tGDd7LtWyP — Arsh (@AwwArsh) October 1, 2022

#BiggBoss16 #archanaGautam height shaming abdu and now making fun of sumbul Shez worst ever contestant ever in big boss Dumbest and most idiotic contestant ever Archana Gautam you are zero@archanagautamm Meerut bhi haari and yahan se bhi joota khaegi — MemeBaaz (@mpl_india) October 1, 2022

Moreover, Archana even made fun of Sumbul, and the latter's fans lashed out at her. Archana made fun of Sumbul's name and called her Shambhu. Well, it seems as if Archana is one of the most hated contestant.