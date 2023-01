Bigg Boas 16: Archana Gautam is proving to be the best entertainment factor of the show each day. In the last episode, we saw her making us laugh and rolling of the floor with her mimicry of Tina Datta's mom who mistakenly bugs . And now in the latest promo, we see her getting mesmerised seeing Sreejita De's boyfriend Michael and confessing that her desire was to always talk to a foreigner. To which Michael calls Archana to sit beside him and there you can see how she teaches him her Meerut language and her famous dialogue of 'maar maar ke mor bana dungi.' Their fun banter is clearly entertaining, and fans are loving this bond between Michael and Archana. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan's mom upsets Archana Gautam fans and neutral viewers; netizens say, 'Aate hi chugli shuru' [Read Tweets]

Watch the video of the fun banter between Archana Gautam and Sreejita De's fiancé.

Archana Gautam is slowly emerged as one of the most loved contestants in the house, you can either love her, hate her but cannot ignore her. The family episode has turned out to be the Kaur episodes and the TRP of the show has seen a huge boost. The most interesting contestant parent was Shalin's mom who has changed her son's game and for good and you will see Shalin maintain his safe distance with Tina Datta after his mom tells him tat he is looking bad outside.

While Tina Datta's mom also reveals it to her daughter that there oi no love from Shalin's side and she should stop taking him seriously and rather focus on her game. Shalin's mom also tries to become peacemaker between Sumbul and Shalin and it will be interesting to see if Sumbul will reconcile with Shalin and forgive him for what happened or she will maintain her distance ever since last warning from Salman where he claimed she is looking obssessed for him.