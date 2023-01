Bigg Boss 16 is nearing the finale and everyone has amped up support for their faves. Archana Gautam is one contestant who has made people sit up and take notice of her. Whether it is her loud comedy or nasty fights, Archana Gautam has contributed to the show. The lady lost most of her friends due to her rude behaviour. Finally, she was left with only Soundarya Sharma. The two also had a fight towards the end. Archana Gautam had become very quiet in the past ten days after Salman Khan bashed her. He said that the kind of stuff she said to people was so objectionable that no one would like to associate with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary upstages MC Stan on Ormax Most-Liked List; is this prediction for the finale? [View List]

Archana Gautam has been playing alone all through. Yesterday, Anil Kapoor came on to the show for the promotions of The Night Manager. Many contestants said that Shiv Thakare was the leader or supervisor of the Mandali. Others took the name of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is the manager of Archana Gautam. Kamya Panjabi begs to differ. She said that Archana is the true lone wolf of the season.

I don’t think #Archana ko koi bhi manage kar raha hai ya kabhi kar sakta hai in this house! True sense meh agar koi akela khela hai iss show meh toh woh hai #ArchanaGautam chahe sahi ho ya galat she has been playing alone #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 28, 2023

Kamya Panjabi and Archana Gautam both belong to the Congress party. Many fans agreed with the Shakti actress though. There are many who feel that Archana Gautam deserves the trophy over channel fave like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has been exposing Shiv Thakare's game of late on the show. Bigg Boss 16 will have its finale soon. We hope that Archana Gautam's game picks up in the last few days.