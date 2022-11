Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam is right now getting a lot of support from her fans in her fight with Abdu Rozik. Archana was seen creating a lot of chaos in Abdu's captaincy and he has been getting extremely angry with her for doing the same. However now Archana's fans remind Abdu and his supporters that how he too was the one to create a ruckus in her captaincy and that he should know the taste of his medicine. Many asked the singing sensation to stop playing sympathy card just because he is short.

When #ArchanaGautam was captain then dwarf #AbduRozik was stealing chocolates from her room. Now that when she is giving him taste of his own medicine he is getting angry, why? Also he is a competitor too. Why to treat him as kid? He could say smash her head with table, kill her. — Fans (@Ankitguptafans) November 6, 2022

#archanagautam saying for me #AbduRozik is not a child is a contestant is the ultimate respect you can give a Co contestant. Nothing wrong with what she said @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #AbduRoziq is a very strong contestant and let’s treat him like that nothing less. #BiggBoss16 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 6, 2022

Archana Gautam was seen sleeping during Abdu's captaincy and this instigated a huge fighting between him and Archana and he even called her a stupid dog. The viewers didn't like how Abdu is being favoured and asked the makers to stop taking his side every time and let everyone play a fair game. Do you agree? Who's side are you are on?