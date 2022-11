Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare have frequently been at loggerheads with each other for some reason of the other. They never stop taking insulting jibes at one another. And this time, their verbal argument turned into a physical fight. It went to such an extent that Archana ended up grabbing Shiv by his neck and all hell broke loose.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana and Shiv will be seen getting into an ugly spat. The fight takes place during the captaincy task where housemates have to compete against one another in order to decide whether to keep Abdu Rozik as captain or choosing a new one.

The two will be seen passing hurtful remarks against each other during the task. They will have a heated conversation after Shiv makes personal remarks against Archana. She will get furious and try to intimidate Shiv to back off. But Shiv will stand his ground and won't take a back step.

As their argument intensifies, Archana will lose her cool and grab Shiv by his neck which turns things really ugly. Shiv will be seen getting very mad at Archana and other housemates extend their support to Shiv against Archana.

While Archana won't be able to control her anger, housemates including Nimrit Alhuwali, and others will put their foot down and tell Bigg Boss that no one is allowed to physically harm anyone inside the house. Shaleen will be heard saying either Archana should be evicted from the house and they all should be removed.

Archana will be confronted by Bigg Boss for her actions and as a result she will be thrown out of the house for her violent behaviour. She will be seen crying over the decision. However, it has been reported that Archana might come back inside the house as she has been asked to stay in a hotel.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold inside the Bigg Boss 16 house in the days to come. Keep watching this space for the latest updates on hosted controversial reality show.