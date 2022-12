Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam has neem shown in the show and now. And now in the latest promo viewers can't stop but compare the girl with the late actor Sidharth Shukla who owned Bigg Boss 13 with his swag and now. In the memo you can see how Archana is adamant about not making chicken for Shalin Bhanot due to him and the entire gang not appreciating her cooking, Shalin is as usual in his acting elements and is expressing his kick over Archana refusing to make chicken for him. Tina Datta has been seen slamming Archana for her human behaviour while Ms Gautam gives a damn about whatever she says and her attitude is being appreciated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya is mighty annoyed with Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for THIS reason

Watch the video of Archana Gautam slaying it like a boss in the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tina Datta is seen fighting with Archana for not making chicken for Shalin where Tina brings in her parents and says that this is what her parents have thought her to be inhuman, to which Archana replies that yes her parents have thought to give back to everyone in the way they treat her. While Shalin tells her it's about his health and he has become weak to not eating chicken, Archana asks him why didn't he learnt to cook before entering the house, as she isn't here to make food for him and fans are lauding this attitude of Archana and are calling her the real Sidharth Shukla in the house, while Shalin is facing slamming once again and is getting targeted by the viewers as they alleged that he is trying hard to act like Sidharth Shukla in the house but he can never become him ever.

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are hailing Archana and are calling her 100 per cent right in this situation. Shalin and Tina are once again slammed for coming back together as they find them fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik continues to rule; Shiv Thakare CLIMBS up the graph in the Most Popular Contestants list