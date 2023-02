Bigg Boss 16 is headed towards its grand finale. The show has been a success. One of the key players has been Archana Gautam. Though people have found her objectionable at times, there is no denying who is the lone wolf of the show. Archana Gautam has spent days inside the house without any friends. Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and she are back to being buddies. Bigg Boss 16 contestants like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan and Priyanka do have some celeb support. Now, BJP politician and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan has come out in support of her. He has described her journey on Bigg Boss as Shandaar. A fan has shared a clip of Archana Gautam from her younger days and she looks unrecognizable. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 elimination: Sumbul Touqeer Khan to get evicted next? Former contestant Vishal Kotian HINTS

Archana Gautam is truly inspiration ?❤️ From nowhere to Everywhere ?❤️ She has struggled a lot to what she is now. #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/BZDw4ihGuQ — Arnavi (@UrEyesOnMine) February 1, 2023

As we know, Archana Gautam is a part of the Opposition party. She even stood for elections where her performance was nothing to write home about. The astrologer has told her to focus on her career in the field of entertainment. Archana Gautam worked in sales when she did that show. This is how fans reacted on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi feels Mandali showed 'Sharafat' in how they did the torture task; netizens say, 'Exactly! This was literally nothing' [Read Tweets]

Thank you so much sir for encouraging the fact ? and please support UP ki beti Archana ? to win BIGG BOSS the most hardworking contestant of this season.

#ArchanaGautam ❤️?? #ArchanaDeserveToWin — Damayanti(DDS)//Fan account (@DDSMySoul) February 2, 2023

