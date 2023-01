The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 concluded a couple of hours ago. And now, we gear up for the third episode of Bigg Boss 16 in the New Year. Days are passing by in a jiffy! And as Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to the finale, the drama and intense fights are increasing in the house of Bigg Boss. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for the eliminations. And in the next episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see a major fight breaking out between Archana and MC Stan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala's wife Guunjan takes down tweet about Shiv Thakare wearing his suit; says, 'I never meant to belittle anyone'

MC Stan and Archana Gautam get into a nasty verbal war

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Archana Gautam asking MC Stan on how long is he planning to stay here just because the Junta outside is voting for him. Archana questions that Stan doesn't even clean the room with a broom. Stan retaliates by asking Archana whether she thinks he is her father's servant. We see Stan asking, "Bigg Boss aur teri Maa ka ye ho gaya kya?" Archana loses it and asks him if he doesn't feel any shame for talking so crass. She asks if he has a mom or not when Stan says he doesn't feel any shame. Archana declares, "Jo dusre ki Maa ki respect nahi kar sakta na, wo ghatiya hai." Stan says don't make him speak and is seen talking about playing a card. It turns nasty! Bigg Boss 16 fights always grab headlines in Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan accuses Tina Datta of using Abdu Rozik as a 'vote bank'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lashes out at

We also see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary losing her cool on Sajid Khan. It's time for the new captaincy task and it seems Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has all the chance of winning the captaincy. Sajid Khan is the sanchalak of the task and he asks and Priyanka to step out of their assigned baskets. Priyanka says that it should be her decision. Sajid threatens her to step out or she will be disqualified. Tina Datta also loses her cool on Sajid. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Sheezan Khan's mother exposes truth in Tunisha Sharma case; Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's relationship questioned [Watch Video]

Watch the new Bigg Boss 16 promo here:

Well, what made Archana Gautam and MC Stan lose their calm on each other this time? How will things pacify in the house? And which of the contestant will be the captain this week? Let's wait for the episode.