Archana Gautam is being hailed by fans after she handled all the bullying in the Bigg Boss house by Gori Nagori and more. It all started with Nimrit playing pranks in the nighttime with Aradhana and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary while they were sleeping. Archana and Priyanka later lost their calm and decided to take revenge and not let anyone else sleep. While amid all this Shiv Thakare who was the captain of the house punished Priyanka for not obeying him as she refuses to do duties on time. But Bigg Boss turned the table and announced Archana Gautam the new caption of the house.

Everyone in the house who was against Archana and Priyanka was shocked by this announcement. However the bully gang member Gori Nagori tried her level best to play dirty and bully Archana in one of the tasks, later Archana loses her calm and removes her hand from her face and Gori cries foul about being hit by Archana.

Priyanka and Archana were sleeping but chugli gang were disturbing their sleep , so Priyanka first came and said in decent way but they still continued that . #PriyankaChaharChoudhary • #ArchanaGuatam pic.twitter.com/9fZAONuFNx — ꜱ ? ᴏ ᴜ ᴛ  (@DlpTweets__) October 21, 2022

I lost count how many bullies were after #ArchanaGuatam, yet she ended the day with a smile & positivity on her face. Ye alag mitti ki bani hai.#BiggBoss16 — amit (@AmitOffline) October 21, 2022

Shiv Thakare - 2-3 Days Warra spineless captains !!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary • #ArchanaGuatam pic.twitter.com/65g3tYztzF — ꜱ ? ᴏ ᴜ ᴛ  (@DlpTweets__) October 21, 2022

Gori blatantly tries to provoke & instigate. It’s so obvious, then she turns around & cries victim when people react to her shit. It’s so transparent: you know EXACTLY what you’re doing!#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #GoriNagori #ArchanaGuatam pic.twitter.com/lGzr2B5m2t — Ree (@editedbyree) October 21, 2022

Archan sherni hai or sherni rahegi ♥️?

It's a such a shame to see that Jo Tv ke jaane pehchane chhere hai wo aisa kaam kar rhe hai... They bullied Archana

It's really sad to see her like this and she stood alone. #ArchanaGuatam @ColorsTV @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/rY4zoab9Vp — Rohan singh (@Rohansingh22446) October 21, 2022

In the new promo, you will see slamming Gori Nagori for bulls and asking her if she wants to leave the house. meanwhile, Archana has impressed viewers with her calmness and won many hearts. The regular viewers of the show are calling the girl the real queen as she didn't give up.