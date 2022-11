Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam let's remind you that you are in the house again after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fought for you and to bring you back, at least you could have shown your loyalty towards her slams the Udaariyan actress fans to the former. In the new promo, you can see how Archana indulge in a huge kitchen fight with Priyanka and gets extremely aggressive with her which leaves the viewers shocked and the rivals in the house extremely happy. One user slammed Archana and wrote, " Yarr Archana hadd h Priyanka hi h jo aapko support krti h but tum nhi sudhrogi". Another viewer commented, " Archna kisi ki bhi sagi nahi hai, or pari ne Sab Se ldai Ki iske liye, priyanka ko bhi Akal aygi asha hai".

Watch the video of Archana and Priyanka indulge in a huge kitchen fight

Archana is seen picking Priyanka's parents in the middle of the fight that they haven't thought her anything and hence she does such untidy work in the kitchen. Priyanka loses her calm and tells her that she shouldn't go to her parents, to which Archana says that she is the one who loves to involve herself in everybody's fight. The one liner king makes an entry and reminds Archana if she wouldn't have got involved in her fight she wouldn't be in the house.

However Archana gives a damn to what Ankit Gupta says and continues to show her true colors. Is Archana disloyal friend. Well, she had made it clear at day one that she is here to win the show and not make friends. While viewers are not at all happy with how Bigg Boss 16 is turning up and calling it a bore watch.