After a heavy week, yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was a chill one. Instead of massive fights, the contestants sat down to talk to each other and sort out their differences. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are currently amidst an argument around their relationship. After the fans said that Shalin Bhanot keeps running behind Tina, she wants to distance herself from him. Apart from this, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta also solved their differences. They cuddled and are back together. But before that, Archana Gautam made a promise to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Entertainment News: Shaadi talks inside Bigg Boss 16 house

While in a conversation, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expresses that she is scared that she will be portrayed as someone who cribs constantly in the outside world. She shared that she is scared over her work and also about her marriage. She wants to marry but is scared of how will she be perceived after seeing her behaviour inside the house. Archana Gautam teases her with the name of . But Priyanka says that Ankit never wants to get married. Then both the ladies joke that they will have to go and hunt for a groom. Archana Gautam promises Priyanka that she will find a groom for her. She will find two grooms - one for herself and one for Priyanka.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 video below:

This conversation ??♥️♥️

Archana and priyanka really are a good friend ??♥️♥️#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit

SHINING STAR ANKIT pic.twitter.com/d311CNjjTg — SHIVORYXX (@lyroaeshtetics) December 4, 2022

Well, okay then! Ankit Gupta are you listening? Shaadi talks, future plans are already being made. There are a lot of fan out there who want to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta as a couple. Their pairing in Udaariyaan was a hit. Fans could not stop swooning over their chemistry. Now, inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyankit fans are loving how they are being supportive of each other. Especially, Priyanka.