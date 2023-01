Bigg Boss 16 has been a volatile season. There is no doubt that there are contestants who do not shy away from using bad language. Today, Archana Gautam ruined the game for every one. As a result, the whole house is without ration. Archana Gautam did not relent and hence Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot remain nominated. Before that, Archana Gautam called Tina Datta a thief. The two had a war of words. Tina Datta has said that she does not wish to fight with Archana Gautam as she does not like her manner of talking. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda the newest couple in B- town; Pathaan poster vandalized by activists [Watch Video]

In the fight, Archana Gautam has called Tina Datta as expired maal. This has upset netizens. It is a downright derogatory statement. This is not the first time. In the past, she has called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Naali Wali Auraat in one dirty fight. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's huge fight on Bigg Boss 16, Avneet Kaur to step in for Tunisha Sharma on Ali Baba show and more

Archana Gautam says, "expired m*al pe kaun kharch karega," (for Tina Datta) kya soch hai mohtarma ki, and Salman khan & Bigg Boss will not says anything to her. Will going to support her cheap entertainment #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 5, 2023

That was so below the belt.. Age shaming to another level by Archana of #TinaDatta... So shameful.. @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Please take stand against Archana #BiggBoss16 — Manpreet (@Manpree63388) January 5, 2023

This is disgusting to another level. I don’t understand how people even stand this gutter mouth. Will u do something ? @BeingSalmanKhan — Sunny (@streetwearsunny) January 5, 2023

Bitch lady gutter mouth khud expires lagtihai nalli wali aurat Archana gautam ladka chahiye isko mla chahiye ya naukar #TinaDatta? — Nivedita (@niveditaramakri) January 5, 2023

We wonder if Salman Khan or someone will school her for the same. Archana Gautam has been crying after her spat with MC Stan. She said no one will say anything to MC Stan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and more fighter cocks on Salman Khan show