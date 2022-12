It has been months now that Bigg Boss 16 contestants are locked inside the house. It seems everyone is losing their patience. The fights are getting more intense and everyone appears to be extremely agitated with one another. There is no day when Archana Gautam is not fighting with the other contestants. In yesterday's episode, we saw her fighting with Vikkas Manaktala and that's not the end. The fight will continue and it will go to an extreme level. In the promo of the new episode, we see everyone fighting with Archana Gautam as she makes some mean comments. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday: Police lathi charge on fans for crowding outside Bigg Boss 16 host's residence [View shocking visuals]

Entertainment News: Fights go out of control in Bigg Boss 16 house

The promo shows, Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala fighting in the night in the kitchen. The lady uses her signature statement 'Kutte Ki Tarah Mat Bhok' to this Vikkas replied, 'Aapne Baap Ko Jaa Ke Bol Aise'. This left her fuming as she said, 'Baap Pe Mat Jana'. It went out of control when she said, 'Baap Bhi Nahi Ban Sakta Tu Toh'. Both of them kept saying nasty things to each other when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also jumped in. She refused to eat food cooked by Archana. Tina Datta can also be seen talking to Archana.

Watch the Bigg Boss 16 promo here:

While all of this is happening, Shalin Bhanot gets into a destructive mode. He starts breaking things in the house. He asks Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room and open the door right away as he does not want to stay in Bigg Boss 16 house. Tina Datta tries to talk to him but he asks her not to. hugs him and he cries.

What will happen next? sure will have a lot to say over the Weekend Ka Vaar. Will he reprimand Archana over her behaviour? Let's wait and watch.