Bigg Boss 16 is going to take an interesting turn. After the elimination nominations task last night, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 16 house has changed completely. Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare are nominated for the elimination round this week. Apart from Gori Nagori, a lot of other contestants' nominations came as a huge shock, especially, Abdu Rozik. Abdu is known for his cuteness, hugs and warmth on the show. And now, Archana Gautam has a question on why he doesn't get angry. She wants to see Abdu getting angry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer-Shalin Bhanot's friendship goes kaput; Imlie star sobs again as he makes mean remarks [WATCH]

Archana Gautam says she will bring out angry Abdu Rozik

The channel and the makers of Bigg Boss 16 dropped a new promo of the upcoming episode in which Archana Gautam is seen sitting on the terrace with Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori and Abdu Rozik. Archana talks about how every individual has some temper and has shown anger on the show and in life. She says that Junta has only seen Abdu's cuteness and sweetness. Shiv disagrees saying that Abdu's anger was also seen. Archana asks when and then says that she will make Abdu angry on the show and in front of the junta. Shiv asks why she wants to make Abdu fight with anyone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Aamir Ali adds up in the list of Sajid Khan supporters; finds him 'genuine' and 'funny'

Abdu Rozik reveals why he doesn't fight

During the conversation, Abdu finally intervenes and reveals the reason why he doesn't get involved in fights. Abdu reveals that people come and fight in front of each other and after a while, they patch up and say they love you to each other in front of the camera. He means that he cannot be like that. Abdu Rozik often grabs headlines in Entertainment News. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa continue to rule; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin witnesses MAJOR drop on the Most-Liked TV shows list

Advertisement

Watch Abdu and Archana's Bigg Boss 16 promo here:

Check netizen's reactions to the promo here:

Mudda chaudary ki fatgye — pratyusha ? (@pratyushachow) October 26, 2022

But isn't that also what Shiv does? Fight 'n then say sorry? — Sia (@Saaij22) October 26, 2022

Archana is amazing is always infront of people what she thinks — Nia Nia (@niania29000) October 26, 2022

Is she mad? A little praise has made her lòose her balance. She wants Abdu out of her way.?

Abdu from minus has reached to a great height but still stable. Now we the audience will forgive him whatever be his reaction due to her instigation. #BB16 — Ajit Kaur (@Ajitkaur19) October 26, 2022

Tere Jagat mata ka vhi dekh lia ??? — Jyotika ?(#Abika?)PRATU?NIKKI? (@TamboliPratik2) October 26, 2022

Archana ?? this is the guts ??? — Salvation (@Salvati00153821) October 26, 2022

He is PeacemakerAbdu @ColorsTV — Sahwaz khan (@Sahwazk70070000) October 26, 2022

He is hiding behind cuteness..but his negative side is coming out...his true color coming out..negativity..he is under bad influence of Sajid,mc stan,shaleen who treat women as mere object so dislike priyanka sumbul as they r winner — Simmi_smile (@simmi_smile) October 26, 2022

what is wrong with archana? why she wants to instigate abdu? ? — Iffat Ara (@IffatAraRimin) October 26, 2022

Game ki samjh toh chote miyan ko barabar hai boss !

#ShibDu #ShivThakare #AbduRozik — Stan Pratik(SHIV) (@Pratiod21) October 26, 2022

I don’t think Archana is able to understand what abdu is saying ??? this is so funny — PositiveVibesOnly? (@HonestReviewer9) October 26, 2022

Abdu on yesterday episode: Priyanka is my number one dusman

Abdu on livefeed: I love you Priyanka

And now saying the exact same thing?

Abdu bade chalaak ho aap — Saruh (@Rarissime52) October 26, 2022

Because he doesnt have the guts to say things upfront. He'll tell lies, and manipulate people, and people pity him thinking he's some bechara. And that works out for him. — harappanchick (@harappanchick) October 26, 2022

He can’t fake fight just like other contestant which this lady can’t understand #AbduRozik — Payal Goyal (@payalgoyal712) October 26, 2022

Last night in Bigg Boss 16, we saw Priyanka Chahar Choudhary telling Gautam Vig and Sumbul Touqeer Khan that Abdu would get a lot o votes and will be saved by the junta and they both agree and nominate Abdu. This does not go down well with the latter. He considers them three as his enemies. Furthermore, he was also upset with for saving and nominating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.