Bigg Boss 16's grand finale was an interesting one. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam aand MC Stan made it to the top five. Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot could not make it to the top three. In the end, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were the top 2 finalists and the rapper picked up the trophy. Archana Gautam was in tears as she got eliminated from the show, however, she has managed to get a fan following for herself. Recently, she spoke about Shiv Thakare making it to the top 2.

As she got papped the city, Archana Gautam said that Shiv Thakare's plus point was that he has won Bigg Boss Marathi. She said that he used his brain and made it to the top 2. On the other hand, she also said that she did not use her brain when inside the house. Even when inside Bigg Boss 16 house, Archana Gautam often said that Shiv Thakare has an advantage as he was a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. She brought it during fights too.

Talking about Shiv Thakare, he lost to MC Stan. But he did manage to get a crazy fan following for himself. The glorious welcome that he got in his hometome is proof of it. Shiv Thakare received a warm welcome with dhol, firecrackers and more.

All the Bigg Boss 16 contestants have become stars in themselves. Some have even bagged a few big projects. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has got an offer to be a part of 's film Dunki. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen in Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Shalin Bhanot has bagged 's new show while Tina Datta is reportedly making a comeback to TV with show .